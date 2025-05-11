A controversial referring decision stole the headline following the Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 match where the former edged past the Los Blancos by a margin of 4-3. Barcelona where leading by a margin of 4-3 in the game when a shot from Ferran Torres hit Aurelien Tchouameni on the hands from a very close range. Referee denied the handball appeal although the VAR team asked him for a review. To the referee it seemed like the ball struck Tchouameni's hands when they were going behind the back. He denied the penalty once again and it created controversy. Fans eager to check the hand position of Tchouameni can get it here. Barcelona 4-3 Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25: Kylian Mbappe's Hat-Trick in Vain As Raphinha, Eric Garcia, Lamine Yamal Score to Help Blaugrana Secure Fourth El-Clasico Victory of Season.

Aurelien Tchouameni's Handball Appeal

Ball Striking Aurelien Tchouameni's Hands

That was CLEARLY a Penalty. Real Madrid has the referee and VAR on their side and they are still losing. There’s levels to this pic.twitter.com/T4TIh2ZyQ0 — Neotan (@xneotan) May 11, 2025

