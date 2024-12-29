Sabarimala, Dec 29 (PTI) The Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple will reopen on Monday for this year's makaravilakku festival, the temple authorities said.

The temple will be opened at 4 pm by Melshanthi S Arun Kumar Namboothiri, in the presence of the head priest, Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru.

Pilgrims can ascend the sacred 18 steps for darshan after the Melshanthi performs the ceremonial lighting of the fire at the fireplace (aazhi) in the sanctum.

The temple was earlier closed on December 26 at 10 pm following the mandala puja, accompanied by the recitation of Harivarasanam.

Thousands witnessed the mandala puja, marking the culmination of the 41-day-long first leg of the annual pilgrimage season.

