New Delhi, June 21: The health condition of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain improved on Sunday. Satyendar Jain's health condition improved after being administered plasma therapy. According to reports, the Delhi Minister's fever has subsided, and the oxygen level has improved. Doctors of Delhi's Max hospital said that he could be shifted to the general ward by tomorrow.

On Friday, the 55-year-old leader's health deteriorated after he developed pneumonia during the ongoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital. He was then shifted to the Max hospital and administered plasma therapy. Plasma Therapy to Treat COVID-19 Patients: Do we Finally Have a Cure for the Novel Coronavirus? Here's How it Works!

Tweet by ANI:

The health condition of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has improved after being administered plasma therapy. His fever has subsided and oxygen level has improved. Doctors say that he can be shifted to the general ward by tomorrow: Office of Delhi Health Minister (file pic) pic.twitter.com/LYf0v17Zgm — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

Jain was tested positive for COVID-19 in the second testing on Wednesday. He was then admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Atishi has also been diagnosed with COVID-19. She is currently in quarantine in her house. On June 9, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal got tested for novel coronavirus infection after he complained of mild fever and sore throat. His test report, however, was negative.

The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 56,746 on Sunday. COVID-19 also claimed 2,112 lives in the national capital. Currently, there are 23,340 cases in Delhi, while over 30,000 people have recovered so far.

