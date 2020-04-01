Sensex Down 700 Points at 28,699, Nifty Slips to 8,389 Tracking Weak Global Markets Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

BSE Sensex (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai, April 1: The Indian markets opened lower tracking their global peers. The Sensex was in the green in the pre-opening session but soon dipped into the red as the trading started. The Sensex was at 28,699, down 769 points. Nifty was trading at 8,389, down 208 points. Except for IndusInd Bank and Power Grid, all the stocks were trading in the red at 10 am on Wednesday.

Taking about the Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.86 per cent in early trade, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 traded 1 per cent lower. Similarly, the US markets also didn't perform well, the Dow Jones fell 1.84 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.60 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.95 per cent. Coronavirus Pandemic: US Headed for 'Tough', 'Painful' Two Weeks, Says Donald Trump.

The US coronavirus-related deaths reached 3,393 on Tuesday, exceeding the total number of deaths reported in China and reaching the third highest in the world behind Italy and Spain. The health officials urged Americans to follow stay-at-home orders and other measures to contain the spread of the virus.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump warned the US citizen that the country is headed for a 'tough two weeks' and advised people to be prepared for the "hard days" ahead, as the country fights the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic that the White House projects could claim one to two lakh lives in the coming weeks.