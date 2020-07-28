Madurai, July 28: Suspended Head Constable Murugan and Constable Muthuraj, who were arrested in connection with the murder of P Jayaraj and his son Bennicks, have contracted coronavirus (COVID-19) in the jail. Suspended Head Constable Murugan and Constable Muthuraj are lodged at the Madurai Central Prison. DIG (Prison) Palani confirmed that both the accused has tested positive for COVID-19. Tuticorin Custodial Deaths Case: All About The Killing of Jayaraj and Bennicks That Has Drawn Parallels With George Floyd's Murder.

At least 28 persons, including 15 prisoners at the Madurai Central Prison, have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. Murugan and Muthuraj were arrested along with three other policemen working in Sathankulam police station in Tuticorin district for the murder of Jeyaraj and his son Bennicks. The father-son duo had been booked for not closing their mobile shop in time on June 19 by the Sathankulam police. Tuticorin Custodial Deaths Case: CCTV Footage Contradicts Police Claim of 'Argument' by Jayaraj and Bennicks That Led to Arrest.

Suspended Head Constable Murugan, Constable Muthuraj Test COVID-19 Positive:

They were sent to judicial custody and lodged in Kovilpatti jail on June 21. Jeyaraj died on June 22 night and Bennicks on June 23 morning in judicial custody, allegedly due to the police torture. Woman police constable Revathy, at the Sathankulam police station, in her deposition before Bharathidasan had said that Jeyaraj and Bennicks were beaten with batons throughout the June 19 night.

