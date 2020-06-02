Telangana Formation Day 2020: PM Narendra Modi Greets People, Says 'State is Making Valuable Contribution to India's Growth Trajectory'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, June 2: On the occasion of Telangana State Formation Day today, PM Narendra Modi extended his wishes to people in the state. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi appreciated the people in Telangana and their contributions in different sectors. He said, "People from this state are excelling in a wide range of sectors. This state is making valuable contributions to the growth trajectory of India. I pray for the progress and prosperity of the people of Telangana."

In another tweet, PM Modi sent his best wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh. He said, "Hard work and courage are synonymous with the culture of this land. The state’s role in India’s growth is deeply valued. Wishing the citizens of the state the very best for their future endeavours." Telangana Formation Day 2020 Messages in Telugu: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories And SMS to Celebrate India's Youngest State's Formation.

Here's what PM Narendra Modi tweeted:

Greetings to the people of Telangana on their Statehood Day. People from this state are excelling in a wide range of sectors. This state is making valuable contributions to the growth trajectory of India. I pray for the progress and prosperity of the people of Telangana. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2020

Telangana Formation Day is celebrated every year on June 2 commemorating the formation of Telangana state in 2014. Telangana was officially formed as the 29th state of India on June 2, 2014, after bifurcating from Andhra Pradesh. Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) was elected as the first chief minister of the state after elections in which the Telangana Rashtra Samithi party (TRS) secured the majority seats.