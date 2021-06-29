Thane, June 29: A woman in Maharashtra's Thane alleged that she was given three jabs of a COVID-19 vaccine in a span of 15 minutes. The alleged incident took place on Friday at a vaccination centre in Thane. After the reports surfaced, the Thane Municipal Corporation has initiated a probe in the matter. The 28-year-old woman, along with her husband, had gone to take the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Aanand Nagar vaccination centre. COVID-19 Vaccine Double Trouble: Bihar Woman Administered Both Covishield, COVAXIN in 5 Minutes, Placed Under Observation.

The woman alleged that as she was given the first dose, nobody asked her to move, and within 15 minutes, two more doses were administered to her. However, the Thane Municipal Corporation denied the allegations. After the incident surfaced, a team was set up by the municipal corporation to investigate the entire matter. It is still not clear which vaccine dose was given to her. COVID-19 Vaccine Mismatch! Maharashtra Man Given Two Doses of Different Coronavirus Vaccines, Son Finds Out Lapse in Vaccination Certificates.

The woman is reportedly in good condition. According to a report published in NDTV, Thane civic body's Health officer Dr Khushboo Tavri also went to the woman's house for a check-up. The woman had a fever in the night, but it subsided the next morning. "We found out that she has no problems. Her blood pressure and pulse rate were also normal. We even questioned the nurses at the vaccination centre and have formed a committee for an enquiry," Tavri told the media house. The woman's husband said that the doctor told him that the woman was fine and there was nothing to worry.

