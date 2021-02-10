Udupi, February 10: As pert of a campaign against noise pollution, Udupi police seized and destroyed 51 aftermarket silencers last month. The police destroyed silencers using a road-roller near NH-169A. The video of cops destroying the silencers also surfaced on social media. Senior police officials were also present when the silencers were being destroyed. Bhopal Traffic Cop Applies For Leave Mentioning Wife's Threat to Attend Brother-in-Law's Wedding, Taken Off-Duty & Sent to Police Lines as Punishment.

In the video which is doing rounds on social media, it could be seen that police placed silencers from violators' vehicles in a line on a road. Silencers were crushed under road rollers in the presence of Superintendent of police N Vishnuvardhan and Additional Superintendent of Police Kumarchandra, reported CNN News18. The police also reportedly registered 51 cases and also collected a fine of Rs 25,000. Tiruppur Police Stages Punishment For 'Lockdown Violators' by Making Them Sit With Fake Coronavirus Patients in Ambulance! Video of the Skit from Tamil Nadu Goes Viral.

Video of Udupi Police Crushing Silencers:

The Udupi police observed safety awareness drive from January 1 to 31. The motto of the campaign was "Sadak Suraksha-Jeevan Raksha", Vishnuvardhan told reporters. Notably, the maximum sound limit for two-wheelers is 80 decibels. Police crushed silencers so that they could not be reused by mechanics. The action was reportedly taken after police received complaints of excessive sounds from two-wheelers as hospitals are also situated near the highway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2021 11:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).