Lucknow, July 29: In a shocking incident, a woman in Uttar Pradesh killed her father and later hanged him from a tree with the help of her lover for opposing her marriage and denying share in the property. Reports state that the incident took place on July 19 in Sambhal village, which falls under Rajpura police limits. The deceased has been identified as a 46-year-old farmer, who was found hanging from a tree, the police added.

According to a report by TOI, the woman took this extreme step after her father refused to get her married to the boy of her choice and also denied to let go of 10 bigha land as a wedding gift. The duo made him drink liquor and then repeatedly struck him with an iron rod till he fell unconscious. At first, it appeared to be a case of suicide and no legal action was taken until the autopsy report was out. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman's Nose Cut Off Due to Business Rivalry in Kanpur.

Police said the report confirmed multiple internal injuries following which a detailed probe was ordered. The probe revealed that the man, identified as Harpal Singh, had gone to take care of his fields on the night of July 19 and did not return home. He was found hanging the next day. His wife had filed a police complaint after he did not return home, after which a probe was launched.

Cops informed that investigation was launched after the autopsy report and it was revealed that the man was murdered and his own daughter was the main suspect. The accused, Preeti and her boyfriend Dharmendra Yadav, were picked from Badaun's Islamnagar and sent to jail while the third accused, identified as one Gaurav, is absconding. During interrogation, the accused couple confessed to their crime.

The TOI report states that an FIR has been registered under IPC sections 302 (punishment for murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) and 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy).

