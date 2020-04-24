UP Govt to Bring Back Migrants, Yogi Adityanath Asks Officers to Prepare List of Labourers Stranded in Other States Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo Credits: IANS/File)

Lucknow, April 24: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday decided to bring back migrant workers stranded in other states due to coronavirus lockdown. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed nodal officers to prepare list of UP migrant workers stuck in other states. These migrant workers will be brought back in a phased manner. It is also mandatory for the workers to complete a 14-day quarantine period at the place they are currently staying. Uttar Pradesh Policemen Make Migrant Workers Walking to Their Native Village Crawl on Road Amid Complete Lockdown, Badaun SSP Apologises.

"The Chief Minister has asked for a plan to bring back migrants who have completed 14 days' quarantine in other states. Officers have been directed to prepare a list and check whether such workers have been tested,” reported NDTV quoting Awanish Awasthi, UP Additional Chief Secretary as saying. Workers will also be kept in 14-day quarantine before sending them to their home. 'Complete Lockdown Gives India An Opportunity to Flatten New Coronavirus Curve', Say Experts.

ANI's Tweet:

CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed nodal officers to prepare list of UP migrant workers stranded in other states due to #COVID19 lockdown to bring them back. Workers will be kept under quarantine for 14-days before being sent to their homes in respective villages in the state. pic.twitter.com/PHKZXi1kVs — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 24, 2020

The nodal officers of Uttar Pradesh were also asked to chalk out plan for bringing back migrant workers stranded in other states and making arrangements for keeping them in quarantine centres. The UP government will arrange food and water for the migrant workers in shelter homes in which they will be kept during quarantine period.

Thousands of workers were the most affected due to coronavirus lockdown. They lost their only source of income. Daily wagers were stranded in other states without jobs and proper shelter. They left with no other option but to walk on foot to reach their home town during the coronavirus lockdown. Last month, the UP government sent 1,000 buses to Delhi for bringing back migrant workers stuck in the national capital territory.

On March 24, the Centre imposed 21-day lockdown till April 14 to control the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown has been further extended till May 3 as the number of coronavirus cases continued to increase.