UP Police Says 'Gamcha, Dupatta & Rumal' Can Also be Used In Place of Mask to Curb COVID-19 Spread as Face Cover Becomes Mandatory in State

Bhopal, April 9: A day after it was made mandatory for people in Mumbai to wear a mask once they step out of their homes, UP Police has also shared a tweet informing people about a similar decision. It mentions that every person who is out of their home, must wear a triple layer mask, however, people can also use gamcha, dupatta and handkerchief as a face cover.

The paper clipping further mentions that these masks need to be washed well before using it every time. Also, there is a stern warning for those who fail to abide by this rule. India is currently in the middle of a 21-days nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has already claimed 166 people. Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected states in the coronavirus pandemic. BMC Makes Wearing Mask Mandatory in Mumbai Amid Coronavirus Spread, Warns Strict Action Against Violators.

While the lockdown is supposed to be lifted on April 14, however, there are speculations that it might get extended considering the spike in the COVID-19 cases. So far, Odisha is the only state which has extended the lockdown to April 30. The total tally of COVID-19 cases in India reached up to 5,734 on Thursday after an increase of 540 new cases and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.