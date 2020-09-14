Lucknow, September 14: Uttar Pradesh will now have a special security force called the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF) which will have the powers to search without any warrant. In a series of Twitter posts, the UP government Twitter handle quoted Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi saying that a total of eight battalions of the UPSSF will be constituted initially at a cost of Rs 1747.06 crore. The UPSSF will have the powers to search without any warrant. This means members of this force can arrest any person without the orders of a magistrate or a warrant. The force

The Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state ordered the creation of this force after an order from the Allahabad high court which had expressed its displeasure over the security at civil courts last December. One District One Product: Yogi Adityanath Govt to Give Aid for Running ODOP Stores.

UPSSF and its Powers?

The Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF) is a special security force with powers to search and arrest without any warrant It will be tasked to protect courts, airports, administrative buildings, metros, banks, among other state government offices. Eight battalions of the UPSSF will be constituted in the first phase and it will be headed by an ADG-ranked officer. The expenses incurred in the first phase will be around Rs 1,747 crore.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi, said late on Sunday that the state government has given orders for the constitution of a special security force and a roadmap in this regard has been sought from the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP). Awasthi added saying that the basis of this force is an order of the high court, which had ordered that there should be a specialised force for civil courts. In all, there will be 9,919 personnel in the force.

Take a Look at the tweets:

अभी यह प्राविधान किया गया है कि विशेष बल को विशिष्ट कार्य हेतु अधिकार के लिए अलग से नियमावली बनायी जाएगी। बल के सदस्यगण यथा विहित वेतन और अन्य पारिश्रमिक प्राप्त करेंगे जैसा कि राज्य सरकार द्वारा अधिसूचित किया जाएगा: ACS, गृह व सूचना, श्री @AwasthiAwanishK जी — Government of UP (@UPGovt) September 13, 2020

इस प्रकार 05 बटालियन के गठन पर कुल व्यय भार ₹1747.06 करोड़ अनुमानित है जिसमें वेतन भत्ते व अन्य व्यवस्थाएं भी सम्मिलित हैं: ACS, गृह व सूचना, श्री @AwasthiAwanishK जी — Government of UP (@UPGovt) September 13, 2020

प्रथम चरण में 08 वाहिनियां और अग्रतर यथा विहित ऐसी वाहिनियां गठित की जाएंगी जैसा कि राज्य सरकार द्वारा निर्देशित किया जाएगा ACS, गृह व सूचना, श्री @AwasthiAwanishK जी — Government of UP (@UPGovt) September 13, 2020

यह फोर्स उत्तर प्रदेश में मा. उच्च न्यायालय, जिला न्यायालयों, प्रशासनिक कार्यालय एवं परिसर व तीर्थ स्थल, मेट्रो रेल, हवाई अड्डा, बैंक अन्य वित्तीय, शैक्षिक संस्थान, औद्योगिक संस्थान आदि की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था करेगी: ACS, गृह व सूचना, श्री @AwasthiAwanishK जी — Government of UP (@UPGovt) September 13, 2020

In December 2019, the Allahabad high court had pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government over a shootout at a Bijnor courtroom. According to reports, three assailants had on December 17, 2019, opened fire in the court of the Bijnor chief judicial magistrate, killing a murder accused and injuring three others - two policemen and a court employee.

