Amid the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, a picture showing a projectile cutting through the sky has gone viral on social media. Social media users wanted to know which missile Iran fired at Israel, as multiple pictures showed the missile appearing like a dragon in the sky. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Iranian Embassy in India said that the projectile is Sejil or Sejjil, an Iranian solid-fueled medium-range ballistic missile. In another post, the Iranian Embassy quoted the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and said that the twelfth wave of Operation "True Promise 3" began with the launch of ultra-heavy, long-range, two-stage Sejjil missiles. "Sejjil missiles, powered by solid fuel and with long-range capabilities, are among Iran’s most accurate and powerful strategic weapons. They possess the ability to penetrate and destroy critical enemy targets," the post read. Latest developments suggest that Iran used the Sejjil ballistic missile for the first time against Israel in the newest strike against Tel Aviv. A video surfacing online shows the two-stage missile with over 2,000 km range. Israel-Iran War: Dozens Wounded in Iranian Strikes Across Israel as IDF Hits Arak Nuclear Reactor Site (Watch Videos).

This Is Sejil or Sejji Missile, Says Iran

This is Sejil or Sejjil, an Iranian solid-fueled medium range ballistic missiles. https://t.co/QMpM5ZezUk — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) June 19, 2025

Sejjil Missiles Possess the Ability To Penetrate and Destroy Critical Enemy Target

Statement No. 11, the IRGC (18 June, 2025) "The twelfth wave of Operation 'True Promise 3' has begun with the launch of ultra-heavy, long-range, two-stage Sejjil missiles." "Sejjil missiles, powered by solid fuel and with long-range capabilities, are among Iran’s most accurate… pic.twitter.com/RK4xO1pDtW — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) June 19, 2025

Iran Uses Sejjil Ballistic Missile for First Time on Israel

Iran used its Sejjil ballistic missile for 1ST TIME on Israel in latest strike – Tasnim News Releases vid showcasing 2-stage missile with 2,000 km+ range https://t.co/Qwaii9yMoB pic.twitter.com/6Wt0hL55ef — RT (@RT_com) June 18, 2025

