Unnao, January 27: Three persons from Gujarat were killed and as many injured when their car was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Lucknow-Kanpur highway here on Friday.

The deceased included a man and his son who died on the spot. According to police, the three injured have been admitted to Unnao district hospital while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Uttar Pradesh Accident: Four Killed After Two Bikes Collide in Gorakhpur.

The occupants of the ill-fated car are the residents of Navsari under Vapi Police Station area of Gujarat. They were going from Kanpur to Lucknow when their car was hit by the vehicle near Kanodia petrol pump in Achalganj police station area.

