Kanpur, January 22: The bride called off the marriage after the groom reportedly failed to count the currency notes given to him by her family after the priest alerted them of the groom's "odd" behaviour. The bride, 21-year-old Reeta Singh, from Durgapur village of Mohammadabad Kotwali area in Farrukhabad was to get married on Friday to a 23-year-old man from the same district.

According to the report published by the Times of India, the groom's mental condition came to light the priest grew "doubtful of his behaviour" and informed the girl's family. Following this, the bride's family decided to conduct a test. Accordingly, they gave the groom 30 currency notes of Rs 10 to count. However, the groom failed to count the money. Enraged, the bride walked off the venue which led to a verbal spat between the two families. Uttar Pradesh: Bride Calls Off Wedding After Varmala As Groom Kisses Her on Stage in Sambhal, Approaches Police.

As per the reports, the bride's family claimed that they were unaware of the mental health of the groom, or the fact that he was of unsound mind. The bride's brother, Mohit, said that "Marriages usually happen in good faith and the mediator was a close relative, so we trusted him and did not meet the guy." Uttar Pradesh Shocker: After Two Pheras Bride Calls Off Wedding, Says Groom Too Dark.

Meanwhile, as the bride cancelled the wedding, a heated argument broke out between the concerned families. The police intervened, but the bride refused to marry. Hence the baraat returned. Police said that no complaint has been filed in the matter yet.

