Ayodhya, February 11: Legislators from Uttar Pradesh reached Ayodhya around noon on Sunday and offered prayers at the Ram temple. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flew in from Pune to join the legislators on their temple visit. The ten buses bringing the legislators moved inside the temple complex through a designated entry point and the MLAs and MLCs were welcomed by the temple trust members, including Champat Rai. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Members of State Assembly and Legislative Council Offer Prayers at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya (Watch Video)

Interestingly, Congress and BSP legislators were also a part of the trip from which the Samajwadi Party had stayed away. The legislators remained in the temple complex for over an hour. “Special care has been taken to ensure that pilgrims do not face any inconvenience due to the VIP visit,” said a senior district official. The VIP visitors were given a tour of the entire temple complex. Uttar Pradesh: People Shower Flower Petals on Ministers, MLAs Visiting Ram Temple in Ayodhya (Watch Videos)

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Others Offer Prayers at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CMs KP Maurya, Brajesh Pathak and members of the UP Assembly & Legislative Council offer prayers at Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. pic.twitter.com/CI3IjfNmVn — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

The legislators, however, could not offer prayers at the Hanuman Garhi due to heavy rush at the temple. Later, the legislators had the specially prepared ‘bhog prasad’ for lunch. Earlier, the legislators were given a rousing reception on their way to Ayodhya and were greeted with chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’. At several places, the legislators were showered with petals by the people.