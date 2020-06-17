Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Uttar Pradesh Man Held for Raping 8-Year-Old Daughter in Rampur District

News IANS| Jun 17, 2020 10:29 AM IST
Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Rampur, June 17: An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father at their home in a village in Milak tehsil in Rampur district, following which the man was arrested.

The crime occurred on Sunday night when the child's mother was away to her parents' house. She returned to the village after her neighbours informed her of the crime and lodged an FIR against her husband. The man was arrested on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh: Father of Rape Survivor Shot Dead in Firozabad.

The girl was sent for medical examination to the Rampur district hospital.

Milak Circle Officer Dharam Singh said: "The accused is a 35-year-old daily-wager. He has been booked for rape under the POCSO Act after the medical report confirmed rape. He is now in jail."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 10:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

