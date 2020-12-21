Lucknow, December 21: With Coronavirus vaccine in sight, the Uttar Pradesh government has stepped up preparations to eradicate the deadly Coronavirus from the state. The country's largest state has created a special force consisting of police, health workers, voluntary organisations, and government employees to wipe out COVID-19.

Training programs have also been started at the district level so that people can be made aware of every small piece of information related to the coronavirus vaccine. A vaccination team will vaccinate 100 people daily. Each vaccination team will be accompanied by a police constable and a home guard. The time, place, and date for the vaccination will be informed on the phone to the particular person. After vaccination, every person will have to stay at the vaccination centers for 30 minutes. COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Uttar Pradesh Ready for First Phase of Coronavirus Vaccination, Says Official.

As many as 35,000 centers will be set up for the storage of the Coronavirus vaccine in the state. It is to be mentioned that six crores syringes will be required for vaccination work. Out of which, 4.5 crore syringes have been allocated.

Iceland refrigerators and deep freezers are being provided by the Government of India for storage as per the Corona vaccine standards. The storage capacity of 2.5 lakh litres vaccine has been created in the state.