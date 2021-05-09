Shahjahanpur, May 9: In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old man allegedly raped a 50-year-old mentally ill widow in Tilhar town of Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district. The accused by caught by the woman’s neighbours. He was later handed over to the police. The rape survivor belongs to a neighbouring village of the accused. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Gang-Raped by Three Youths in Mahoba, Accused Detained.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the woman lives under a tarpaulin tent in the town as her family members have abandoned her. An FIR was registered by a neighbour of the woman as she is mentally ill. The woman generally roams in the area and eats the food given by locals. The accused has been identified as Rajinder. He is a labourer. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 25-Year-Old Man Stripped, Thrashed in Agra; 5 Booked.

“It was 9.30 pm, and I was sleeping inside my room when I heard some noise. I saw Rajendra raping the woman who lives in my neighbourhood. I had recorded the act and alerted other neighbours. Rajendra was caught and handed over to police by us,” reported the media house quoting the neighbour, who registered the police complaint, as saying. The accused has been booked under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code. The police have started an investigation into the case.

