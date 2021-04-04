Agra, April 4: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man was allegedly partially stripped in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district on Saturday. The man was also thrashed after being tied to an electric pole as he was caught fleeing the house of a married woman. The incident took place in Agra’s Sikandara area. The woman’s in-law beat up the man badly as they were angry with him. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Stripped Naked, Thrashed on Goat Stealing Charge; Jhalawar Police Arrests Three Accused.

The video of the incident also surfaced on social media. The police swung into the action after the video surfaced online. According to a report published in The Times of India, when police reached the spot, the man was tied to the electric pole. The woman was sitting next to the man. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 30-Year-Old Woman Gangraped in Shahjahanpur District; 3 Accused Arrested.

The father-in-law of the woman was arrested in the case on her complaint. The police also sent the victim for medical treatment. Cops are verifying the videos of the incident. “We have received several videos of the incident and have been verifying them,” reported the media house quoting Station house officer of Sikandara police station Kamlesh Singh as saying. Five people were booked in the case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They all are members of the woman’s in-law’s family.

