Amethi, June 27: Two teenage girls died after being run over by a goods train near the district railway station, police here said on Tuesday. Priya (17) and her 14-year-old sister Jaya of Ramgarh village in the Sangrampur area died under mysterious circumstances after being hit by a goods train, they said.

Railway Police said the bodies were sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway.

"It is not known how the incident occurred. We got information only after the goods train had left," Ajay Pal, the outpost in-charge of the Government Railway Police (Amethi), said.