Dehradun, March 21: Banners have been put up in about 150 temples in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun stating that entry of non-Hindus is prohibited in the temple premises. The banners have been put up at temples situated in Chakrata Road, Suddhowala and Prem Nagar areas of Dehradun. According to a report by Times of India, these banners have been put up by right-wing outfit Hindu Yuva Vahini. The members of the Hindu outfit alleged that they plan to put up such banners in temples across the hill state. Tirath Singh Rawat Blames Ripped Jeans for Societal Breakdown, Uttarakhand CM Says 'West Follows Us and We Run Towards Nudity'.

The decision to put up the banners comes days after a Muslim teenage boy was assaulted for drinking tap water at the Dasna Devi temple in Dasna in Ghaziabad, the report added. Moreover, the temple has a board that says that ‘Muslims are not allowed inside’ which has been put up on the directions of the temple’s head priest (mahant) Yati Narasimhanand Saraswati.

The TOI report quotes Jeetu Randhawa, state general secretary of Hindu Yuva Vahini, saying that the step has been taken to extend support to Yati Narasimhanand Saraswati. The report further informs that after the incident involving the teenage boy, BSP MLA from Dhaulana Aslam Chaudhary had alleged that the temple belonged to his ancestors. The BSP MLA alleged that he will remove the posters banning the entry of non-Hindus into the temple.

Randhawa stated that with an aim to counter Aslam’s threat, posters banning non-Hindus have been put outside every temple in Uttarakhand. He further added saying that the temple is a revered place for people who believe in the Sanatan dharma and hence, only people who belong to this religion will be allowed inside the premises.

