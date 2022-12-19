Mumbai, December 19: Accidents involving E-scooters have become common. In a recent incident, an EPluto Electric Scooter caught fire in Virar. The incident took place on Saturday evening in the Virar East area. This is the third such incident in four months in the Vasai-Virar belt. The vehicle owner, Hitesh Patil, had returned home from work two hours before the incident.

Hitesh had purchased the EPluto 75 e-scooter by Telangana-based PurEnergy Pvt Ltd, also called PureEV, was purchased over a year ago, reported TOI.

Watch Video:

Patil said that he had parked the vehicle at its regular spot below his residential society building, Raju Patil Apartment, at Phoolpada, Virar (east) around 6.15 pm. Two hours later, residents of the building saw the scooter on fire and alerted Patil. They rushed towards the vehicle and tried to douse the flames with water. E-Scooter Charging Safety Tips: Here Are Easy Steps To Charge Your Electric Scooter Safely at Home

Though residents were able to bring the fire in control in 20 minutes but the scooter was completely charred. No damage was caused to any other property in the building compound. E-Scooter Blast in Maharashtra: Electric Scooter's Battery Explodes While Charging in Vasai, Minor Killed (Video)

Borivali-based dealers assured Patil that a technical team would visit the spot and inspect the charred remains of the scooter. Patil had purchased the vehicle for over Rs 92,000. The vehicle has a five-year warranty. He had never charged the battery beyond three hours. Patil said that he was in the process of filing a police complaint.

