Kolkata, February 2: Commuters in West Bengal will now be able to choose their seat on a bus, tram, river cruises, boat library and others. People can book their tickets online with the help of an app. West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) on Sunday made the booking app- WBTC Ticket Booking- available on Google Play. The app will be available on App store from March 2021.

Commuters can book the following from this app:

Booking of the heritage river cruise and special tram services will begin on February 7.

Even the next Puja Parikrama seats will be booked through the app

Special Durga puja packages, like on the day of immersion, a special ferry is arranged to see all immersion ghats while dinner is served on the vessel.

With the help of the app, people can book a joyride on the Paat Rani tram. The Paat Rani travels daily from Esplanade to Tram World and back.

According to a Times of India report, this app was long due. This is the second WBTC app after Pathadisha.

