Kolkata, February 2: Commuters in West Bengal will now be able to choose their seat on a bus, tram, river cruises, boat library and others. People can book their tickets online with the help of an app. West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) on Sunday made the booking app- WBTC Ticket Booking- available on Google Play. The app will be available on App store from March 2021.
Commuters can book the following from this app:
- Booking of the heritage river cruise and special tram services will begin on February 7.
- Even the next Puja Parikrama seats will be booked through the app
- Special Durga puja packages, like on the day of immersion, a special ferry is arranged to see all immersion ghats while dinner is served on the vessel.
- With the help of the app, people can book a joyride on the Paat Rani tram. The Paat Rani travels daily from Esplanade to Tram World and back.
According to a Times of India report, this app was long due. This is the second WBTC app after Pathadisha.
