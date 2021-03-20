New Delhi, March 20: Rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected to lash parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and other regions in North India this week. In its all-India weather bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that rainfall would lash several states in North India from March 21 to 23. Moreover, rainfall along with snowfall, thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarkhand from March 21 to 24, 2021. Rainfall Across India During February 2021 Was Sixth Lowest Since 1901, Says IMD.

"Isolated to scattered rainfall and thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during March 21 to 23, 2021", the IMD said in its weather bulletin. The IMD said that hailstorm very likely over Punjab during March 21 and 22, over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on March 22; over West Uttar Pradesh on March 23 and over Rajasthan on March 22 and 23, 2021. Moreover, the Marathawada region in Maharashtra would receive hailstorm on March 20, 2021.

The current weather conditions are due to a Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation at 3.1 km lies over north Pakistan and neighbourhood and an induced cyclonic circulation likely to form over Central Pakistan & adjoining West Rajasthan by Sunday. Another Western Disturbance in quick succession is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region & adjoining plains of Northwest India from night of March 21.

