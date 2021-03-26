New Delhi, March 26: Mercury levels in parts of Maharashtra are expected to see a rise in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that there would be no significant change in maximum temperatures over interior Maharashtra during the next 2 days but a gradual rise by 2- 3 degrees Celsius is expected thereafter.

In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that a rise in maximum temperatures by 4-6 degrees Celsius is expected over most parts of Northwest India during next 3 days. Moreover, a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius is likely over most parts of Central and South India during next 3 days and no significant change thereafter. Weather Forecast: Heatwave To Grip Maharashtra’s Konkan Region and Goa Till March 25, Central India To Witness Rise in Maximum Temperatures.

Giving details about the weather conditions in parts of India, the IMD said that heavy rainfall is likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram on March 29 and 30, 2021. The IMD said that the change in the weather conditions are under the influence of strong lower level south-westerlies from the Bay of Bengal. "Under the influence of strong lower level south-westerlies from the Bay of Bengal, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places are very likely over Northeast India from March 29 to April 2 with maximum activity during March 30 and 31", the IMD release read.

