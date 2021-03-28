New Delhi, March 28: Several areas in Western India are likely to experience heat waves for the next couple of days, as per weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department. Isolated pockets over West Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch are likely to witness heat wave conditions on March 28 and March 29, said the IMD. Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal will experince similar weather on March 31 and April 1. Maharashtra Weather Update: Mercury Crosses 40 Degree Celsius in Mumbai, Akola, Jalgaon and Chandrapur as State Battles High Temperatures.

The maximum temperature in the Northwest plains will rise by 2 Degree Celsius to 3 Degree Celsius during next 48 hours and fall by 3 Degree Celsius to 4 Degree Celsius thereafter. However, there won't be any significant change in maximum temperatures over most parts of East & Central India and Gujarat during next 2-3 days and a gradual fall over Central India and Gujarat while gradual rise over East India by 2 Degree Celsius to 3 Degree Celsius thereafter. Rainfall Across India During February 2021 Was Sixth Lowest Since 1901, Says IMD.

Several isolated pockets in Northeast India are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning during March 29 to April 2. Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive heavy rainfalls on March 29 and April 1. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura likely to experience the same March 29 and March 31. Arunachal Pradesh is likely receive rainfall during March 30 to April 1.

The Western Himalayan Region is likely to receive rainfall with lightening during March 28 and March 29. Isolated hail is also very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit, Baltistan and Himachal Pradesh on March 28. Meanwhile, dust raising strong surface winds are very likely to be experienced over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during March 30 to April 1, said IMD.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2021 06:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).