Aaditya Thackeray Lashes Out at Centre After Stranded Migrant Workers Protest in Bandra And Surat, Seeks Road Map to Send Them Back to Their Native Places

Mumbai, April 14: Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday lashed out at the Narendra Modi government after hundreds of migrant workers came out on roads in Mumbai’s Bandra in protest against the authorities amid coronavirus lockdown. Aaditya Thackeray held the Centre responsible for the situation that erupted at Bandra on Tuesday and the violence that took place in Surat last week. Lockdown Extended in India Till May 3, Announces PM Narendra Modi in Address to The Nation on Coronavirus Crisis.

Thackeray said that migrant workers do not want food or shelter, they only want to go back to their home. The Maharashtra Tourism Minister in a tweet said, “The current situation at Bandra Station, now dispersed or even the rioting in Surat is a result of the Union Govt not being able to take a call on arranging a way back home for migrant labour. They don’t want food or shelter, they want to go back home.” Catch Coronavirus Updates Here:

The current situation at Bandra Station, now dispersed or even the rioting in Surat is a result of the Union Govt not being able to take a call on arranging a way back home for migrant labour. They don’t want food or shelter, they want to go back home — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 14, 2020

He added that the law and order situation which prevailed in Gujarat’s Surat last week was also due to the reason that migrant workers wanted to go back to thier native places. Thackeray said, “The law and order situation in Surat, Gujarat, largely has been seen as a similar situation, and the feedback from all migrant labour camps is similar. Many are refusing to eat or stay in.” According to the state Tourism Minister, there are currently, six lakh migrant labourers in various shelter camps across Maharashtra. Coronavirus Outbreak in Mumbai: 204 People Test Positive For COVID-19 In Past 24 Hours, City Tally Reaches 1,753.

The law and order situation in Surat, Gujarat, largely has been seen as a similar situation and the feedback from all migrant labour camps is similar. Many are refusing to eat or stay in. Currently more than 6 lakh people are housed in various shelter camps across Maha. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 14, 2020

In another tweet, the scion of the Thackeray family, said that the Maharashtra Cheig Minister Uddhav Thackeray had raised the issue in the PM- CM Video Conference that the trains should be allowed to function fro 24 hours so that migrant labourers could reach their home. He also suggested that a mutual road map set by Union Govt would largely help migrant labourers to reach their home from one state to another safely and efficiently. Thackeray stated that time and again, this issue was raised with the Centre.

Shocking visuals of migrant labourers congregating I/s #Bandra station demanding to be sent back home. Though the mob has been dispersed, it underlines how the #lockdown has been brutal on the poor. A road map to send them back to their mulukh is needed #LockdownExtended #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/JBOlFo8hkp — Dhaval Kulkarni (धवल कुलकर्णी) (@dhavalkulkarni) April 14, 2020

Earlier in the day, hundreds of migrant workers in Mumbai’s Bandra came out on roads asking officials to let them go back to their natives. The massive gathering took place near Bandra railway station and bus stand. Finally, the police had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the protesters.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the lockdown for 20 more days to May 3. The Prime Minister in his special address to the nation said that the decision was taken after feedback received from experts, state governments and citizen groups.