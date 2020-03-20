Cornavirus Outbreak: AAP MP Sanjay Singh Goes For Self Quarantine As He Met TMC's Derek O'Brien

AAP Leader Sanjay Singh. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 20: Rajya Sabha AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Friday announced he will go in for self quarantine as he had been meeting Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien who had also announced the same. In a tweet, Singh said he had been meeting Derek in the Parliament. "My friend and Rajya Sabha MP Derek has kept himself in self quarantine. We have been meeting in the Parliament. As a preventive measure, I am also going for self quarantine," Singh tweeted in Hindi. Catch Live Updates of Coronavirus Pandemic In India and Other Parts of the World.

The MPs went for self quarantine following BJP MP and son of former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh, who also self-quarantined after attending a March 15 party in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh where singer Kanika Kapoor was present. Kapoor has tested positive for coronavirus. Derek O'Brien, TMC MP, Goes into Self-Quarantine After Sitting Beside COVID-19 Suspect Dushyant Singh: Sources.

O'Brein slammed Dushyant Singh saying it's a very serious matter if he is under isolation as he was sitting near Dushyant Singh two days ago. "This government is putting us all at risk. The PM says self isolate yourself but the Parliament is on. I was sitting next to Dushyant the other day for over 2 hours. There are two more MPs who are in self-isolation. The session should be deferred," O'Brein said.