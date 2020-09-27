New Delhi, September 27: Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi on Sunday echoed Adar Poonawalla's question whether the Indian government has enough financial resources to buy and distribute COVID-19 vaccine to every Indian. In his tweet, Rahul Gandhi also took a dig at 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have spoken on India's strategy for vaccine accessibility.

Yesterday, Adar Poonawalla, the CEO of the Serum Institute of India (SII), sought to know whether the Centre will have sufficient financial resources to buy and distribute doses as part of the mass vaccination plan. "Quick question: will the Government of India have 80,000 crores available over the next one year? Because that is what the Ministry of Health needs to buy and distribute the vaccine to everyone in India. This is the next concerning challenge we need to tackle," he said.

Rahul Gandhi Echoes Adar Poonawalla's Question on COVID-19 Vaccine:

सवाल तो जायज़ है, लेकिन सरकार के जवाब का भारत कब तक इंतज़ार करेगा? काश, कोविड एक्सेस स्ट्रैटेजी ही मन की बात होती। pic.twitter.com/3ojAH8TBch — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 27, 2020

Reacting to this, Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi: "The question is legitimate, but how long will India wait for the government's answer? Alas, the covid access strategy would have been a been the centre of 'Mann Ki Baat'." The Congress leader had first targetted the Centre last month, saying it was "unprepared" for public access to a COVID-19 vaccine, wherever it is available. COVID-19 Vaccine: Adar Poonawalla Says Modi Government Will Take Care of All Needs of Every Indian Day After His Question on Financial Resources.

On August 14, Rahul Gandhi said India needed a vaccine access strategy that is inclusive and equitable, ensuring availability, affordability and fair distribution. A week later, he pointed out that no such strategy was drawn by the Modi government. PM Modi, in his Independence Day address, last month, had attempted to assure the country that the government is prepared with a strategy that would come into effect once the vaccine is rolled out.

