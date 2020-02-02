'Boli Se Nahi Toh Goli Se Maan Hi Jaayega': Yogi Adityanath Warns People Against Attacking Kawariyas; AAP Demands Ban on Campaigning by UP Chief Minister

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo Credits: IANS/File)

New Delhi, February 2: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday stoked another controversy during an election rally in Delhi's Badarpur area. Yogi Adityanath warned people against attacking Kawariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva). While speaking in the rally, the Uttar Pradesh CM said, "boli se nahi toh goli se maan hi jaayega" (Those who attack kawariyas would have to face bullets). Shaheen Bagh Shooting: Arvind Kejriwal Hits Out at Amit Shah Over Firing Incident at Anti-CAA Protest Site, Says 'Keep Politics Aside, Focus on Improving Security Situation in Delhi'.

Addressing the rally in Badarpur, Adityanath said that everyone has the right to celebrate their festival in the framework of that law. Adding further he said, If anyone opens fire at devotees of Lord Shiva or cause riots, they will be dealt severely. Adityanath is Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) star campaigner for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

Video of Yogi Adityanath's 'Goli Se' Remark:

Aur goli se nai toh modi se maan jayega. He could have added the obvious. What a goon. #YogiAdityanath https://t.co/Stt6MwpY5G — Ishanee Sajit (@ishanees) February 2, 2020

The Uttar Pradesh CM’s provoking statement, came days after Union Minister Anurag Thakur’s controversial statement of “shooting traitors of the country with bullets”. For this statement, the EC had also imposed a ban of 72 hours on Thakur. Yogi Adityanath Justifies Police Crackdown on Anti-CAA Protesters, Says ‘Every Rioter Is Shocked, They Will Cry Now’.

Yogi Adityanath's Full Statement:

Addressing a public meeting in Hari Nagar, Saurabh Vihar,Badarpur, Delhi https://t.co/oMc4k01b74 — अर्जुनसिंह राजपुरोहित (@arjusinghrajpu2) February 2, 2020

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday also sought a ban on Yogi Adityanath’s campaigning. The AAP urged the Election Commission (EC) to ban Yogi Adityanath from campaigning in the Delhi Assembly elections over his remarks linking Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Pakistan during a rally in Delhi’s Badarpur. The Kejriwal-led party also wrote a letter to the EC.

In the letter, AAP wrote, “We call upon EC to impose a ban on Yogi Adityanath's election campaign till the election is over, and register an FIR against him.” The Kejriwal-led party said that the UP Chief Minister had violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) on February 1. The AAP added, “Yogi made public utterances in media in connection with the ongoing general election to the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory by associating Arvind Kejriwal with Pakistan's leaders’ statement.”

The elections for 70-member assembly are scheduled to take place on February 8. The votes will be counted on February 11 and on the same day results will be declared. The national capital territory will witness a triangular contest between the AAP, the Congress and the BJP.