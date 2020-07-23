New Delhi, July 23: BJP leader Gautam Gambhir on Thursday took a swipe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that no representative of Public Works Department (PWD) attended the meeting today where rain-related issues were discussed. The meeting was called by the Urban Development Committee where waterlogging in Delhi was discussed. Gambhir further went on to say this shows the level of seriousness of Arvind Kejriwal and the agency of his government. "I've returned after attending a meeting of Urban Development Committee where waterlogging in Delhi was discussed. No representative of PWD attended the meeting", Gambhir said.

Taking to Twitter, the cricketer-turned politician said that no one from the PWD show up at the meeting where accountability for Delhi’s water logging and death of person was to be fixed. "Today CM Arvind Kejriwal demonstrated his seriousness towards Delhi PWD did not SHOW UP at Urban Dev meeting where accountability for Delhi’s water logging & death of person was to be fixed. Now will anyone question advetiser-in-chief who runs away frm actual debate? Pathetic!", Gambhir tweeted. Delhi Rains: Flooded Road Under Minto Bridge Cleared of Waterlogging, Arvind Kejriwal Says 'This is Not Time For Blame Game' as BJP Attacks AAP Govt.

Here's the tweet:

Today CM @ArvindKejriwal demonstrated his seriousness towards Delhi PWD did not SHOW UP at Urban Dev meeting where accountability for Delhi’s water logging & death of person was to be fixed Now will anyone question advetiser-in-chief who runs away frm actual debate? Pathetic! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 23, 2020

The Minto Bridge in Delhi has been witnessing watrelogging almost every monsoon over the past few years. Earlier this week, a 56-year-old man lost his life by drowning after his mini-truck was submerged in water under the bridge in central Delhi following a heavy downpour.

Earlier this week, Gambhir had taken a dig at Kejriwal after several areas in Delhi were flooded following heavy rains. The incessant rains caused waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic snarls were reported from many places across the national capital. In his tweet, Gambhir termed Kejriwal as “21st-century Tughlaq” for spending money over “ads and hashtags”.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2020 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).