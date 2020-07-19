New Delhi, July 19: The flooded road under Delhi's iconic Minto bridge has been cleared of waterlogging, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday afternoon. The road was flooded due to overnight heavy rain in Delhi and adjoining areas. In a tweet, Arvind Kejriwal assured citizens of Delhi that his government was working to clear waterlogging in low-lying areas, adding that it wasn't time for a blame game.

"Road under Minto Bridge has been cleared of waterlogging. I was in contact with agencies since morning and was monitoring the process of removing water. We're keeping an eye on more such places in Delhi. Wherever there is waterlogging, it is being pumped out immediately," Kejriwal said in a tweet. Earlier today, an elderly man had died after drowning on the flooded stretch under the Minto bridge.

Flooded Road Under Minto Bridge Cleared of Waterlogging:

मिंटो ब्रिज से जलभराव निकाल दिया गया है। आज सुबह से ही मैं एजेंसियों के संपर्क में था और वहां से पानी हटाने की प्रक्रिया मॉनिटर कर रहा था। दिल्ली में ऐसे और भी स्थानों पर हम नजर रखे हुए हैं। जहाँ भी पानी इकट्ठा हुआ है उसे तुरंत पम्प किया जा रहा हैं। pic.twitter.com/psMClLuoxf — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 19, 2020

In another tweet, the Chief Minister said authorities were tied up with COVID-19 related works this year. "Be it Delhi government or MCD, all agencies were busy in efforts to contain corona (coronavirus). Due to corona, they face a lot of hardships. This is not a time to blame each other. We must get together and carry out our responsibilities. Wherever there is waterlogging, we will try to clear it," Kejriwal tweeted.

Shun Blame Game, Says Arvind Kejriwal:

इस साल सभी एजेंसियां, चाहे वो दिल्ली सरकार की हो या MCD की, कोरोना नियंत्रण में लगी हुई थी। करोना की वजह से उन्हें कई कठिनाइयाँ आयीं। ये वक्त एक दूसरे पर दोषारोपण का नहीं है। सबको मिल कर अपनी जिम्मेदारियां निभानी है। जहां जहां पानी भरेगा, हम उसे तुरंत निकालने का प्रयास करेंगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 19, 2020

His remarks came after BJP leader and Mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Jai Prakash, blamed the Delhi government for the death due to flooded road under the Minto bridge. Jai Prakash said: "Such incidents will continue to occur until the Delhi government gets rid of its irresponsible attitude. The CM should take responsibility and announce an ex gratia for the kin of the deceased. The govt should ensure that such incidents don't happen again."

Delhi and adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad are witnessing heavy downpour since early hours on Sunday. The rainfall was followed by lightning and thunderstorm and left low-lying areas in the National Capital Region (NCR) waterlogged.

