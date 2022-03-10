Panaji, March 10: Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 will be announced today. The counting of votes is underway and the first trends indicate a tight fight in the state. Congress has taken a narrow lead in 20 seats of the state as per the early trends even as the BJP is a close second with 16. The TMC, meanwhile, is leading on about four seats.

Voting for the Goa elections had taken place on February 14 in a single phase. Various exit polls as well as the opinion polls have suggested a neck-to-neck fight between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress followed by the opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Goa Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Streaming: Watch Updates on Counting of Votes on 40 Seats.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has also exuded confidence over winning the state elections and further has vowed of forming the next government, the opposition parties are also looking forward to forming a government in the state. Goa Exit Poll Results 2022: Hung Assembly Predicted in Goa Elections As Congress, BJP Seen Neck And Neck, TMC Likely to Gain

Moreover, it might not take too long before the results are out as the counting of votes for all the 40 Assembly constituencies will be done in a single go as the counting will begin early in the morning and the results will be declared shortly in the day.

While the initial trends will give an indication of a possible outcome by the mid-day, the final results will be announced only after the total counting is over. However, anyone willing to check the live results can go to the official website of the Election Commission of India and further check the results over there

