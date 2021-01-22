Shimla, January 22: The results for Himachal Pradesh Panchayat Samitis, Zila Parishads Elections 2021 will be declared by Friday evening. The counting of votes began at 8 am. Candidates did not contest the Himachal Pradesh Gram Panchayat elections on party symbols. Himachal Pradesh Panchayat Elections 2021 Results Live Streaming on News 18 Punjab Haryana Himachal.

Results of Naggar block panchayats in Kullu district were declared Khekharam won the BDC election from Karasu Panchayat of Naggar block. He won the seat with a vote margin of 776. BJP-backed candidate Anuradha Sharma won Panchayat Samiti ward Girab-Khurd in Shimla by 777 votes.

The elections were held in three phases on January 17, 19 and 21. A total of 3,583 gram panchayats went to polls. Polling for 1,137 panchayats was held in the third phase. In the second phase, 80 percent voter turnout was recorded, while 81 percent voter turnout was recorded in the third phase.

There are a total of 3,615 gram panchayats in the state. The polling did not take place in 32 panchayats in Keylong of tribal Lahaul-Spiti district. The election process will be completed by January 23. COVID-19 protocols were followed during the polling.

