Krishna Nagar Election Result 2020: AAP Candidate SK Bagga Declared Winner From Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Polls

Krishna Nagar Assembly Seat (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Krishna Nagar, February 11: AAP leader SK Bagga won from Krishna Nagar constituency. The Krishna Nagar Sabha seat in Delhi saw a fierce battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress (INC). In Krishna Nagar assembly constituency, a total of 13 candidates were in the fray whose fate was decided by 1,90,152 registered voters, including 1,00,523 male, 89,626 female and 3 third gender. Arvind Kejriwal Addresses AAP Workers After Party's Thumping Victory in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, Says 'Dilli Waalon, I Love You'.

The BJP had declared Dr Anil Goyal as its candidate, while Congress nominated Dr Ashok Kumar Walia. The notification for the Delhi assembly polls was issued on January 14. The last date for filing nomination was January 21. Nomination papers were scrutinised on January 22. The last date for withdrawal of nomination was January 24.

Mahila Colony, Geeta Colony, Jheel Khuranja, Rani Garden, Rani Garden Extension, Shastri Nagar, New Lahore Colony, Krishna Nagar, East Krishna Nagar, Radehy Puri Extension, Jagat Puri, Anarkali Garden, Jitar Nagar are some localities which fall under this constituency.

In the 2015 Delhi assembly polls, AAP came to power by winning 67 out of 70 assembly constituencies. The remaining three seats were secured by BJP. According to an IANS and Cvoter survey, AAP is likely to come to power as over 50 percent respondents said they were "satisfied" with the party's performance.