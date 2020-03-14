Madhya Pradesh Political Crisis: Assembly Speaker Accepts Resignation of Six Rebel Congress MLAs, Party's Strength Reduces to 108

Congress MLAs who resigned from Madhya Pradesh assembly (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bhopal, March 14: Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati on Saturday accepted resignations of six Congress MLAs. With this, the current strength of the Congress in the 230-member assembly has now reduced to 108. The MLAs who resignations were accepted, include - Imarti Devi, Tulsi Silawat, Pradhuman Singh Tomar, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Govind Singh Rajput and Prabhu Ram Chaudhary. These MLAs were earlier removed from the state cabinet ministry on Friday. 'Madhya Pradesh Government Will Complete Full Term, Will Prove Majority': CM Kamal Nath After Jyotiraditya Scindia Exit.

A political crisis erupted in Madhya Pradesh on March 10, after Jyotiraditya Scindia tendered resigned from the grand old party. Soon after Scindia’s resignation, 22 Congress MLAs also resigned from the post, leaving the party on the verge of the minority. The next day, on March 11, Scindia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was also named as saffron party’s Rajya Sabha candidate. Jyotiraditya Scindia Says 'Happy Holi' in First Reaction, Congress Awaits Kamal Nath's 'Masterstroke'.

Kamal Nath and Scindia have been at loggerheads ever since the former took charge as the chief minister of the state. Scindia had also voiced his support towards the Modi government's decision to revoke special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

If the resignations of the rest of the MLAs are accepted, the strength of the Congress will further reduce to 92. The Assembly strength has also come down to 206, as earlier two seats fell vacant after the death of MLAs. The BJP has 107 MLAs in the assembly. The grand old party also has a support of two BSP, one Samajwadi Party and four independent MLAs.