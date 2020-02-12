OP Sharma, BJP's Vishwas Nagar MLA, Calls Arvind Kejriwal 'Terrorist', Says AAP Leader 'Supports Tukde-Tukde Gang'

BJP MLA from Vishwas Nagar OP Sharma and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo Credit: ANI/PTI)

New Delhi, February 12: Newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party from Delhi's Vishwas Nagar OP Sharma again on Wednesday called incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a 'terrorist'. Sharma even cited the reason for calling Aam Aadmi Party convenor a terrorist as the later allegedly sympathises with terrorists and supports 'tukde-tukde' gang.

Expressing his opinion on Kejriwal's massive electoral victory in the recently-held Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, Sharma said, as quoted by ANI, "Arvind Kejriwal is a corrupt man, he sympathises with terrorists, plays role of Pakistan Army spokesman, raises questions on Indian Army & supports tukde-tukde gang. Indeed, terrorist is the appropriate term for him." AAP Wins Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 With Thumping Majority of 62 Seats; Called a 'Terrorist' by BJP, Arvind Kejriwal Retains Power, Silences Critics.

Here's the ANI tweet:

OP Sharma, newly-elected BJP MLA from Delhi's Vishwas Nagar: Arvind Kejriwal is a corrupt man, he sympathises with terrorists, plays role of Pakistan Army spokesman, raises questions on Indian Army & supports tukde-tukde gang. Indeed, terrorist is the appropriate term for him. pic.twitter.com/yibHaAr6KY — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, AAP leader Sanjay Singh had slammed the BJP for calling Kejriwal a terrorist. Addressing a press conference, Singh had said, "The two crore families of Delhi have now said that their son Arvind Kejriwal is not a terrorist but a staunch nationalist. I salute the people of Delhi for giving AAP such a massive mandate." Singh was replying to the allegations made by BJP Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Verma at a poll rally.

According to the election commission of India, Aam Aadmi Party sweeping the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 by winning 62 seats, while BJP managed to win just eight seats. However, Congress failed to open its account, this time too.