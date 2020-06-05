Prashant Kishore to Design Congress Campaign For Punjab Assembly Elections 2022? CM Captain Amarinder Singh Says Sonia Gandhi Has Asked Him to Take Final Call

File Image of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Chandigarh/Delhi, June 5: Amid the issue to sign poll strategist Prashant Kishore ahead of Punjab Assembly election in 2022, State Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday said that though Kishore had expressed his willingness to help, the last decision is for him to take.

Informing about the details, Captain Amarinder Singh said that he held discussions with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi who left the final decison for him to make. He said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "Prashant Kishor has said he would be quite happy to come and help. I discussed the matter with AICC President Sonia Gandhi, who left decision (of hiring Kishor) on me." Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Flays Agriculture Sector 'Reforms' Announced by Centre, Says 'Brazen Attempt to Destabilise Country's Federal Structure'.

Here's what he said:

Earlier on Thursday, Congress General Secretary incharge Asha Kumari and PPCC president Sunil Kumar Jakhar met state CM and expressed their reservations on the issue. As per to reports, state Congress leaders are not in favour of getting Kishor on board to design the party’s strategy for Punjab Assembly election in 2022.