New Delhi, October 31: BJP president JP Nadda, on Saturday, congratulated the new Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Council. He said, "Congratulations to Tashi Gyalson & Tsering Angchuk of Ladakh BJP on being elected as new Chairman and Dy Chairman of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council. Historic result of elections reflect Ladakh’s unwavering trust in BJP and PM Modi's leadership."LAHDC Election Results 2020: BJP Wins 15 Out of 26 Ladakh General Council Seats, Congress 9.

BJP won 17 seats in the recently concluded elections to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Council (LAHC) and came to power. Nadda had earlier termed the victory as "historic'' and said, "Gratitude to the people of Ladakh for their faith in BJP." Congress won nine seats while independent candidates won on two seats. 'China Has no Locus Standi to Comment on India's Internal Matter', MEA Hits Back at Beijing For Calling Ladakh's UT Status Illegal.

Read The Tweet Here:

Congratulations to Tashi Gyalson & Tsering Angchuk of Ladakh BJP on being elected as new Chairman and Dy Chairman of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council. Historic result of elections reflect Ladakh’s unwavering trust in BJP and PM Modi's leadership: BJP president JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/mkC70GQ7fS — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2020

The elections were held on October 22 and results were declared on October 26. These were the first elections to the council since establishment of Ladakh as an independent Union Territory on august 5, 2019. LAHDC is a 30 seat assembly, 26 seats go for polls while four are appointed.

