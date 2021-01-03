New Delhi, January 3: The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday approved Serum Institute of India's Covishield vaccine and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for emergency use in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and several other leaders expressed happiness and thanked scientists and healthcare workers while reacting to the DCGI's approval for Covishield and Covaxin.

Soon after the DCGI approved Covishield and Covaxin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines were "made in India". "It would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India! This shows the eagerness of our scientific community to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, at the root of which is care and compassion," PM Modi tweeted. COVID-19 Vaccination in India Schedule: Who Will Get the Coronavirus Vaccine First in the Country? Dr Harsh Vardhan Lists Out Categories for Phase 1.

The Prime Minister called the development "a turning point" in India's "spirited fight" against the pandemic. Dr Harsh Vardhan termed the DCGI's approval for the two COVID-19 vaccines a "watershed moment". "These vaccines are a fitting tribute to our corona warriors! My heartfelt gratitude to all healthcare professionals & frontline workers for their exemplary efforts during these unprecedented times. Congratulations to all the scientists & researchers for their untiring efforts (sic)," he tweeted.

PM Narendra Modi, Dr Harsh Vardhan Elated as DCGI Approves Covishield and Covaxin:

A decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight! DCGI granting approval to vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech accelerates the road to a healthier and COVID-free nation. Congratulations India. Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2021

A watershed moment in India’s famed battle against #COVID19 under the charismatic leadership of Hon’ble PM Sh @narendramodi Ji ! Our wait for #COVID19vaccine is over with COVISHIELD from @SerumInstIndia & COVAXIN from @BharatBiotech approved for emergency use in India@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/sqjsetqHnU — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 3, 2021

It’s now time to reap the benefits of the robust supply chain infrastructure we’ve put in place for quick & equitable distribution of the vaccine Urge all citizens to entrust the stringent protocols followed for ensuring safety, efficacy & immunogenicity of the approved vaccines — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) January 3, 2021

Amit Shah said the approval to "Made in India" vaccines will prove to be a "game-changer" in boosting PM Modi's vision of a self-reliant India. She also tweeted: "We heartily thank our scientists, doctors, medical staff, security personnel and all Corona warriors who dedicatedly served humanity during these testing times. Nation will always remain grateful to them for their selfless service towards mankind."

Amit Sha Hails DCGI Approval for Covishield and Covaxin:

A momentous achievement for India! DCGI has granted approval to COVID vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech. I salute our very talented and hardworking scientists for making India proud. Congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji for striving towards a COVID free India. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 3, 2021

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey, MoS Home Nityanand Rai, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders also hailed the approval granted to Covishield and Covaxin for emergency use in India. The vaccine will be first offered to one crore healthcare workers, along with two crore frontline and essential workers and 27 crore elderly, mostly above the age of 50 years with co-morbidities.

