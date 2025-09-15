Westside is renowned for its thoughtful mergers over the years. The brand possesses a unique essence that resonates authentically with the Indian consumer. By staying true to its roots, Westside keeps its legacy relatable and engaging for its target clientele. Indian Couturier Rahul Mishra Has Designed a Special Diwali Edition Featuring a Blue Label.

Recently, Westside unveiled its YNG collection in collaboration with fashion students from NIFT, encouraging them to infuse Indian roots and heritage into their vibrant, creative expressions. Four talented students had the exhilarating opportunity to have their names featured on the brand tag alongside the pret line, turning a dream into reality for aspiring designers.

These four dynamic students presented their exceptional designs. Manvi G's collection, ‘The Nava Gunjara, ’draws inspiration from a mythical creature from Odisha, showcasing casual dresses adorned with sustainable embroidery and prints. Mark R.'s collection, ‘The Karigar, ’captures the essence of a European summer, with comfort-driven linen and embroidery perfect for the season. Sahana's collection, ‘The Aangan, ’evokes the warmth of childhood memories, reflecting the charm of grandmother's house through soft mocha cotton and hand embroidery. Harshitha's ‘The Geoflow ’brings the beauty of waves and the ocean to life with shirts crafted in soothing blue, beige, and white, featuring intricate machine work. Macro Influencers Are Enthusiastic About the Magic of Vegan Beauty Blends in Hair Care!

These young designers have created pieces that are not only realistic additions to our wardrobes but also enrich our lives. Embracing our heritage and childhood memories in fashion fosters a sense of peace and love in our seasonal wardrobe. Authenticity and relatability are essential mantras for Indian fashion today. In a candid conversation with Mr. Umashan Naidoo, Head of Customer & Beauty at Trent, his strategic focus on merging young talent with production, digital marketing, and design reflects a genuinely insightful approach that enhances the entire fashion ecosystem.

We need collaborations that harness talent, inspiration, and authenticity, with a focus on elevating local brands in India. It's essential for the country to foster greater economic independence by leveraging its abundant resources and artistic capabilities. Major brands should consider strategic partnerships with local artisans and creators to enhance domestic production and consumption. By doing so, we can stimulate economic growth that is not only self-sustaining but also honors and perpetuates our rich cultural heritage.

This approach will create a robust ecosystem that values indigenous creativity and innovation.

