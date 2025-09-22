In the conversation about supporting local talent and celebrating Indian brands, designers, and craftsmanship, one retail giant stands out for its heartfelt initiatives. They are not just promoting products; they are nurturing a renewed appreciation for our rich cultural designs. Their offerings reflect both realism and quality that can compete with international fast fashion brands. How Detrimental Is the Fashion Industry to the Environment? Increased Clothing Production Leads to Higher Emissions and Contributes to Methane Pollution.

It’s truly inspiring to see how they are empowering the youth, fostering pride in our heritage while embracing modern trends.“As a lifestyle brand, Westside truly believes in creating meaningful spaces where young voices can flourish,” shared Shailina, COO of Westside. “With YNG, we aimed to offer emerging talents the chance to design for real brands, build impressive portfolios, and gain invaluable industry experience—all while being recognized for their creative contributions. It was an incredible celebration of creativity, collaboration, and the entrepreneurial spirit that defines Gen Z.” Upcoming Trends From NYFW for the Final Quarter of the Year.

The journey of the YNG program was beautifully documented in a behind-the-scenes mini-series, From Sketch to Store: The YNG Journey, capturing the energy and determination of every step—from the initial sketches and fittings to the final reveal. The series opened with the celebrated design duo Saaksha & Kinni, showcasing the passion and vision that breathed life into the inaugural YNG collections.

Through YNG, Westside has not only reaffirmed its commitment as a purpose-driven lifestyle brand but also created a supportive launchpad for the next generation of fashion creatives, empowering them to transform bold ideas into culture and meaningful careers.

Trent Limited, part of the esteemed Tata Group, operates a diverse portfolio of retail concepts. Its main offerings include Westside, one of India’s leading chains of fashion retail stores; Zudio, a destination for great fashion at fantastic value; and Trent Hypermarket, which serves the food, grocery, and daily needs market under the Star banner. Additionally, Trent has introduced new fashion concepts like Samoh, which offers a unique and elevated occasion wear collection.

Westside stores enjoy a welcoming presence, with a footprint spanning 18,000 to 34,000 sq. ft. across 90 cities, making fashion accessible and heartfelt for all.

