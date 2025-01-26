26 January 2025 Horoscope: Day 26 of the year marks January 26, which one would hope to be a date full of promises, opportunities and celebrations. It's a time when people reflect on the progress of the year, often feeling the winter chill yet looking forward to the promise of spring. The Aquarius season (January 20 - February 18) also began, and those born on January 26 belong to the Aquarius zodiac sign or Kumbh rashi in Hindi. There are 12 astrological signs (also called zodiac signs or sun signs): Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. What is January 26, 2025, like for all these astrological signs? Let's look at the daily horoscope of 12 sun signs, along with their lucky number and colour predictions. Aquarius Season 2025 Begins: Best Aquarius Funny Memes, Hilarious Posts, Jokes, Viral Images and Instagram Reels That Will Make the Zodiac Rebels Say ‘Yep, That’s Me’.

♈ Aries: March 21–April 19

Today, focus on clear communication in your relationships. Express your needs honestly to strengthen bonds. Financially, innovative ideas may lead to success.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Number: 77

♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20

Embrace big ideas and use newfound clarity for planning a successful future. Clear communication can help resolve interpersonal conflicts, particularly in the workplace. Be cautious about making large investments; a thorough review of all details is advised.

Lucky Colour: Gray

Lucky Number: 6

♊ Gemini: May 21–June 21

Trust your inner feelings and break outdated love rules. Engage in discussions and negotiations, as Mercury bestows quick wit and eloquence upon you. Consider joining a community event or workshop for valuable insights and connections.

Lucky Colour: Teal

Lucky Number: 29

♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22

Reconnect with people and experience new romantic feelings. Spend time at home, engaging in activities that bring you comfort and joy. Open and heartfelt communication with family members can flourish.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 88

♌ Leo: July 23–August 22

Pursue desired love and set commitments confidently. Love is a key focus; it's a great time to seek the love you desire and adjust your approach to improve relationships. Singles may find healing through group interactions.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 11

♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22

Benefit from career growth and unexpected adventures. Focus on practical matters and attention to detail. Organize and streamline your workspace or home environment. Review your budgetary goals to ensure alignment with your future plans.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 33

♎ Libra: September 23–October 23

Turn creative ideas into profitable ventures and enjoy family vision clarity. Use Mercury's influence to turn creative ideas into market-ready projects. You also have a vision for family growth and positive transformation.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Number: 19

♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21

Embrace new family plans and deep romantic connections. New family plans and deep romantic connections are highlighted. Embrace these changes to strengthen bonds.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 42

♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

Experience communication breakthroughs and job transformation. Let yourself be guided by your intuition; it will not deceive you today. Ask yourself the right questions. Your lifestyle deserves some changes; now is the ideal time to make good resolutions to preserve your health.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 5

♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19

Address passion and gain financial confidence. You work hard for your money, but is your money working hard for you? This is a good time to evaluate your finances and make them work for you.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 23

♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18

Embrace practical solutions and self-confidence. This is your week to shine! The New Moon in your sign marks a powerful time for personal growth and setting new intentions.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 14

♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20

Utilize unique communication for creative and personal success, with a boost in health focus. Focus on your intuitive and emotional well-being. The moon enhances your empathetic nature, fostering deeper connections with others. Listen to your inner voice for guidance, especially in creative pursuits.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Number: 7

Disclaimer: The information provided in these horoscopes is not intended to be a definitive guide to your life. Individual experiences may vary. It's important to use your own judgment, and LatestLY advises its readers to consult with qualified professionals before making any important decisions.

