Intending to create a platform that can educate and help people to achieve financial freedom, Adam decided to dedicate his professional life to bring the same into operation. Adam Reich is an entrepreneurial genius, who has had an exponential rise in business in just the past year. Before this, he was working as an NYC Corrections Officer on Rikers Island. Lamenting the monotonous rut of his day-to-day life, lack of time available to spend with his family, getting assaulted, and 16-hour work-day, he decided to take the plunge and invest the remainder of his savings which he would turn into 7-figure businesses in just 6 months. Following his success, he has moved with his family to Boca Raton, Florida. He knows first-hand how difficult it is to generate the capital and support needed to start a company and so through his businesses he is now lending a helping hand to others. He yearned for financial freedom and achieved it.

He is the founder of several successful businesses. These include ‘True Credit Repair’, a company that helps fix people’s credit, and “To The Moon Automation’, an amazon automation business that helps generate and automate passive income for its clients. He got his start in the entrepreneurial sector as a gym buff who started going to the gym at the age of 15 with his father. Over the years, he was able to amass a significant following that has turned into a profitable business named ‘Reinvent U Fitness Centre’.

“Anything is possible when you have a vision and ability to work hard", says Mr. Reich of his work ethic as he explains how he was able to build a very successful business. He notes the need to gain the trust of clients, to understand the particular needs of each one, and then produce tangible results that satisfy those needs. To him, customer service is the key to success as an entrepreneur. A common theme in Mr. Reich’s words is his emphasis to get out of the 9-5 work routine and be your boss. The risk is high but the risks that come with a day-to-day job are worse, he notes.

According to Adam, we are only given one life, and if you believe in it enough, you will not let anyone or anything get in the way of manifesting your dream into a reality. He credits the birth of his twin daughters in 2014 for the motivation to build his own business so that he could give his family a better life.