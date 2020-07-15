Bakrid is just around a corner and just like the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted most celebrations around the world, one may not be able to observe the festival with social gatherings. However, getting ready and dressing up in the traditional best is one of the fun parts of the celebration, and one can celebrate the day at home that way. Mehendi is considered very auspicious in the Muslim community and on Bakrid women tend to apply henna on their hands on this important festival that commemorates how Prophet Ibrahim was ready to sacrifice his only son when asked by God proving his obedience. Mehendi doesn't just beautify the hands and feet but is also known to bring in good luck and prosperity. When is Bakrid 2020? Eid al-Adha Date And Significance, Story, Food Preparations And Celebrations Related to The Muslim Festival.

Bakra Eid, also known as Eid ul-Adha will be celebrated on July 31, 2020, and end on the evening of August 1. The festival is celebrated by Muslims around the world by sacrificing an animal representing the act of obedience by Prophet Ibrahim. The Muslim festival is also known as the “Festival of Sacrifice” or “Greater Eid” and we wish you the sacred and joyous occasion of Eid al-Adha with a very Happy Bakrid 2020. However, if you are looking for some amazing mehndi designs to recreate on your hands on Bakrid, we can help you with images and tutorial videos for Arabic mehndi design for front hand, latest mehndi designs for backhand images, henna designs Instagram, mehndi designs for Eid ul-Azha, mehndi designs for Eid al-Adha 2020, latest mehndi designs, easy and latest mehndi designs Arabic, Mehandi design photos for free download, Mehandi simple designs, Mehandi designs for kids, Arabic mehndi design video, henna designs for front hand, and more.

Thankfully we have so many types of mehndi designs that exist and they are all beautifully different in their own way. For example, Arabic Mehndi Design, Indian Mehndi Pattern, Indo-Arabic Mehndi Designs having huge floral, chakra, circles, dots, lines, peacock motif, bracelet style patterns and lot more. Arabic mehndi design images photos 2020 are one of the most popular ones. Check out our collection below to get some of the best Bakrid Mehendi designs and tutorial videos:

Simple Back Hand Design

Easy Finger Mehendi Design

Bracelet Mehendi Design

Feet Mehandi Design

Front Hand Mehndi Design

Special Henna Tutorial for Bakrid:

One can also add glitter to elevate a simple mehndi into a brighter design. If you want to darken your Mehendi you must soak your dried up Mehendi with sugar and lemon syrup. This trick works in making the mehndi stain look darker and stay on for a longer time.

