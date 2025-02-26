26 February 2025 Horoscope: Day 57 of the year, typically 26th February, and this year, the day is highly auspicious, with the Hindu festival of Maha Shivratri falling on February 26. One would expect the day to be full of potential for surprises, breakthroughs, and personal achievements. With the Pisces (February 19–March 20) season on, it is a good time to capture those golden opportunities. So, if you are born on 26 February, you belong to the Pisces zodiac sign or Meen Rashi in Hindi. There are 12 zodiac signs: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Let us look at today's horoscope (February 26, 2025) along with today's lucky colour and number predictions for the astrological signs. Predictions for this day can vary, but it reminds us that change is always on the horizon. Let the day unfold with curiosity and courage! Pisces Season 2025 Is Here, and So Are the Memes! Best Pisces Funny Meme Templates, Instagram Posts and Hilarious Jokes That Prove This Water Sign Is an Absolute Mood.

♈ Aries: March 21–April 19

Expect a surge of confidence in professional matters. A long-pending task might finally see progress. Avoid impulsive financial decisions.

Lucky Colour: Scarlet

Lucky Number: 12

♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20

A calm day filled with introspection. A friend may offer valuable advice. Good time to focus on self-care and mental well-being.

Lucky Colour: Emerald Green

Lucky Number: 27

♊ Gemini: May 21–June 21

Creative energy is high—ideal for brainstorming and new ideas. A social event may lead to an interesting opportunity.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Number: 9

♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22

Family matters take centre stage. Patience will be key in resolving minor misunderstandings. A nostalgic moment may brighten your mood.

Lucky Colour: Ivory

Lucky Number: 21

♌ Leo: July 23–August 22

Your leadership skills will shine today. Recognition at work is likely, but avoid arrogance. A short trip might bring unexpected joy.

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow

Lucky Number: 5

♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22

Financial matters demand attention—planning wisely will bring stability. Someone from the past may reappear with important news.

Lucky Colour: Teal

Lucky Number: 33

♎ Libra: September 23–October 23

Balance is key today. Prioritise self-care amidst your responsibilities. A surprise gesture from a loved one will bring happiness.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Number: 11

♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21

Your intuition is strong—trust it in decision-making. A work-related challenge will require strategic thinking.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 5

♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

You may receive news about travel or education. An unexpected conversation could open doors to a new opportunity.

Lucky Colour: Mustard Yellow

Lucky Number: 22

♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19

Discipline and persistence will bring results. Focus on long-term goals rather than quick fixes. A wise investment opportunity may arise.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 21

♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18

Innovation is your strength today. A sudden idea might lead to an exciting project. Networking will be particularly fruitful.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 29

♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20

Emotional clarity comes today—time to let go of past burdens. A heartwarming moment with a loved one will uplift your spirits.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 19

