Aditi Rao Hydari Blazes in an Orange Cinched Suit, Her Chic Style Is a Perfect Steal!

Aditi Rao Hydari in Bennch (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The newest fashion staple that has substituted the need for a little black dress is having a pantsuit! Whether it's a solid toned, floral or quirky printed one, pantsuits in contemporary silhouettes and cuts are doing the rounds, right from the runways to the streets. Making a strong and chic point for the much-loved pantsuit with her #OOTD was the Hyderabad girl, Aditi Rao Hydari.The petite beauty had us marvelling at her blazing orange suited avatar from Bennch. Allowing her ensemble to take centre stage, Aditi kept all other elements of her look low-key and chic. Aditi has us keeping up with her penchant to pull off some brilliant and opulent designer ensembles coupled with her flawless beauty by teaming up with fashion stylist Sanam Ratansi of Style Cell. This time around, Aditi chose to give those dramatic silhouettes a miss and unwound with a non-messy style for a change.

A trend that’s not fading anytime soon, here’s a closer look at our homegirl Aditi Rao Hydari’s #OOTD shenanigans with this fuss-free pantsuit. Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Summer/Resort: Aditi Rao Hydari Stuns as a Ritu Kumar Showstopper

Aditi Rao Hydari - Blazing in Orange

It was a cotton pantsuit by Bennch featuring a collared shirt with pockets and a belt with upturned hem pants. Strappy sandals, wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her vibe. Thrifty Style: Aditi Rao Hydari Makes a Stunning Case for an Embellished Denim Shirt and We Are Smitten!

Aditi Rao Hydari in Bennch (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aditi Rao Hydari - Style Cheat Sheet

A cool, casual, contemporary design featuring a belt for a cinched-in suit silhouette, this ensemble worth Rs. 9,900 is definitely a steal! Say Hello to Aditi Rao Hydari, the Perfect Bridesmaid in a Jayanti Reddy Lehenga!

Aditi Rao Hydari in Bennch (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Aditi will be seen as Mobi Mehta in the mystery thriller, The Girl On The Train alongside Parineeti Chopra. She will be seen in the Tamil films, Psycho and Thughlak Darbar and in the Telugu film, V and the Malayalam film, Sufiyum Sujathayum.