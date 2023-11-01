Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday Special: 5 Iconic Cannes Looks of the 'Queen' of Fashion (View Pics)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most iconic and celebrated fashion icons in the world. She is known for experimental style file and her ability to rock any look with utmost confidence. From classic ball gowns to modern creations, the diva has never played it safe in the style department at French Riviera. She’s master of mixing and matching different elements to create looks that are both glam and elegant. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday Special: From Jailer to Ponniyin Selvan II, Every Upcoming Movie of the Bollywood Star.

Having said that, whenever Aishwarya walks Cannes red carpet, she makes sure, everyone takes notes of her impeccable fashion choice. Having said that, on the occasion of her birthday today, let's revisit her top five Cannes looks that are epic in every sense.

Princess Vibes

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

First things first, making it to the top of our list is Aishwarya during Cannes 2017 in powder blue brocade ballgown by Michael Cinco. The outfit featured a sweetheart neckline, fitted waist and a ball skirt, which made the actress look like a princess. Not to miss her, middle-parted hairdo and stunning makeup.

Vibrant Fashion

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Up next, we have Aish in butterfly-themed dress, which she wore at 76th Cannes Film Festival. Covered in Swarovski crystals, the vibrant gown by Cinco was created to reflect the impalpable dream of a butterfly metamorphosis. To note, it took 3000 hours to create the intricate couture.

Golden Girl

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For her red carpet appearance at Cannes in 2019, Aishwarya opted for a metallic gold gown with a dramatic trail by Jean Louis Sabaji and exuded drama. The gown featured snakeskin texture with leaf-like cut-outs on the bodice. We loved how she went for shimmery makeup and minimal accessories.

Shining Like a Diamond

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

When Aishwarya walked Cannes red carpet in custom-made strapless gown by Rami Kadi, she looked wow. Her crystallised gown featured exquisite embroidery and a train, that perfectly complemented the actress’ bod. Not to miss, her subtle makeup game and neatly done hairdo.

The Birth of Venus

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the third day at Cannes 2022, Aishwarya slayed and made heads turn as the personification of Venus - the Roman goddess of love and beauty. Dressed in Gaurav Gupta lilac sculpted couture, the actress’ gown was super creative with embellished pleated details and shell-like structure protecting her. Stunning is the word!

That’s it, guys! These are our top fave Cannes looks of Aishwarya. Truly, she’s fashion 'Queen of Cannes' and is always best dressed on the red carpet.

