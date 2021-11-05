With the Diwali celebration about to end on Bhai Dooj, we bet you are already exhausted with multiple outfit changes. But hey, keep the momentum going for that one last day. For those who are tired of all those heavily embellished attires and need something sober and subtle to dress up on Bhai Dooj, Malaika Arora is here to help you with some essential style cues. Let the Munni of Bollywood take you on a sartorial journey where simplicity rules like never before. Malaika Arora Sizzles in an Iconic Manish Malhotra Sequined Saree and All We Can Say is 'Hot Damn!'

Malaika took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her newest ethnic avatar. The newest collection by Manish Malhotra is all about reinventing the classic Yash Chopra heroines, with their signature monochrome chiffon sarees paired with blingy blouses. Arora certainly dazzled in her saree of the say and we loved the way she styled it, keeping it minimalist and yet trendy. With a pair of statement earrings to go with, she ditched all the heavy jewellery and preferred to go simple. Malaika Arora is Having her Own Fairytale Moment in this Blue Marchesa Gown (View Pics).

Malaika Arora in Manish Malhotra

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to her makeup, she opted for highlighted cheeks, dark eyeshadow and nude lips to match with her attire. The entire look was conceptualised keeping in mind the festivities and subtlety. This outfit is certainly the right choice for those who prefer simplicity over anything else. So go ahead, take some style cues and dress up for the occasion, just the right way.

